Report: Woman burns father with Hot Pocket, chokes child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after police say she physically attacked several family members Sunday night, including two children.
Rebecca Elizabeth Silver, 30, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, two counts of resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault.
At around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the incident on Palm Road and spoke to Silver’s mother, who said they had just arrived for a family vacation, according to an Horry County police report. An 11-year-old girl reportedly told the grandmother that the suspect was smoking marijuana while driving.
Police say an argument ensued and Silver walked outside, where the grandmother found her smoking marijuana again.
A short time later, Silver was making a Hot Pocket and began yelling at the 11-year-old, according to the report. Authorities say she then approached the child and began pushing and hitting her. The child tried to push her off, but Silver reportedly sat on her back and pinned her down.
She then allegedly grabbed the 11-year-old by the throat, and “squeezed so hard it stopped her airway for 5-10 seconds,” the report states.
Police say Silver’s mother heard the commotion and tried to intervene, but the suspect reportedly slapped her in the face and started attacking her. Silver then struck a 10-year-old boy as he tried to push her off the grandmother, according to police.
Silver eventually went back to the Hot Pocket and threw it at her father’s face, burning his nose, the report states.
Silver left the residence and was found by police a few blocks away at a convenience store “drinking with some local homeless men,” according to the report. After she was apprehended, police reportedly found marijuana, pipes and other drug paraphernalia inside her purse.
Police said Silver denied any wrongdoing and refused to answer most questions. While being transferred to a patrol vehicle for transport, she allegedly tried to pull away and run.
Silver is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $22,000 bond.
