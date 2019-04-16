First Alert Forecast: Picture Perfect Forecast For Now...Change On The Way

By Tim Miller | April 16, 2019 at 3:39 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:39 AM

Sunshine Gives Way To Storm By End of The Week

First Alert Friday For Thunderstorms Likely

The forecast was so nice yesterday, we’ll do it again today! High pressure will keep us warm and dry the next few days with highs in the 70s today…80s Wednesday – Thursday. Chilly stat this morning, we will start to warm up as we move through the week.

First Alert Friday. A strong cold front will move into the state late week and will produce showers and thunderstorms, some will be strong to severe. Once the front passes, we’ll see great weather for this weekend.

Weather Highlights:

- Sunny and seasonable temperatures the next few days

- Warm and a bit more humid by Thursday

- First Alert Friday for showers and thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Highs upper 70s

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low Near 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.