CFD working to find cause of fire at Walmart on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Tuesday morning at Walmart on Harbison Boulevard.
Crews were called to the store around 3:30 a.m. and worked quickly to put out the fire. However, officials said the store suffered a heavy amount of damage from the flames and the smoke inside.
“The fire is out, but this is a pretty big store,” said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. “We’re working on getting all of the smoke out of there.”
Jenkins said there were 20-25 employees and a few customers in the store at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries reported from the incident.
Fire officials said the store will be closed as they work to determine the cause of the fire.
