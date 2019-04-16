Coroner IDs victim of deadly Orangeburg Co. collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.
Officials identified the victim as 33-year-old Damien Jamison. According to the coroner’s office, Jamison from the injuries he sustained from the collision.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Jamison was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade on North Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped several times.
The coroner’s office said Jamision died at a Columbia hospital.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.