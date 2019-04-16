Columbia recognized as a ‘Great American Defense Community’ award

“Receiving the designation as a Great American Defense Community is a fitting tribute to the many business and community partners who work diligently to embrace the military men and women serving in the greater Columbia area,” said President and CEO of the Columbia Chamber Carl Blackstone. “The large military presence in our community, namely Fort Jackson the largest initial training base in the US Army, the SC National Guard, and McEntire JNGB, provide unique opportunities for organizations and individuals to offer support to our service members, their families and the veterans who live and serve in our community.”