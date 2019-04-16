Columbia councilman, CPD chief to hold public meeting on Five Points safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the community and City Councilman Moe Baddourah will address safety in Five Points during a public meeting on Tuesday.
The public meeting held at the Lourie Center on Park Circle at 5:30 p.m. and will be a time for the community to give their thoughts on how to move forward.
Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah, who represents the district, says the meeting is in response to the death of UofSC student Samantha Josephson. He adds this is a way for community, police and city council to think of ways to increase safety and security.
Many who enjoy Five Points want to add some recommendations and say it starts with law enforcement and businesses in the area.
“I just think more police presence, more law enforcement officers in the area. I think that would send those who come here to do bad, I think that would send them away, I think it would turn them around,” Five Points regular David Britt said.
“Bars and stuff take a little more responsibility with their patrons sometimes if they know they’re completely inebriated, to where they can’t actually physically walk out of the bar or order an uber properly for themselves, so that would definitely help their patrons,” another Five Points visitor said.
Baddourah said he had some recommendations on the topic of safety and security in Five Points, but said he wanted to wait until after the meeting before he makes his full recommendations.
