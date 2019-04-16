Benedict student fatally wounded in shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A student from Benedict College has died after being fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donovan J. Smalls, 20.
Benedict College released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the incident:
The entire Benedict College family mourns the tragic loss of our fallen Tiger, Donovan Smalls. As a community, we ask that the privacy of the Smalls family and Donovan’s classmates and colleagues be respected during this very difficult time.
An autopsy for Smalls will take place on Wednesday, April 17th.
