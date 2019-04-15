Town hall meeting to be held in Orangeburg regarding potential sale of Santee Cooper

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 15, 2019 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:11 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce is holding a town hall meeting Monday.

State leaders have been looking at selling the state-owned utility Santee Cooper and they’re requesting the input of citizens. Santee Cooper has more than $8 million in debt. Most of that debt came from the failed V.C. Summer project. However, there is a big concerned about how much of that debt should fall on customers.

A spokesperson with Santee Cooper said the utility plans to recoup the debt through rate increases starting in 2021.

The town hall meeting is set to take place at 5 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library on Louis Street.

