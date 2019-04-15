Suspect identified by CPD in shooting following road rage incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Javaris Blanks.
Investigators said Blanks is accused of arguing with another man while brandishing a gun Friday on the 400 block of Graystone Boulevard near the I-126 overpass.
As the man got out of his vehicle to run to safety, Hammonds allegedly fired several shots at him. No one was injured during the incident.
Blanks will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime once he is taken into custody.
Officials said Blanks should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Blanks’ whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You may also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
