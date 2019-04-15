SCHP: Woman suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Officials are looking into a hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning on Platt Springs Road.
According to Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at about 5 a.m. on Platt Springs Road near McCartha Road. The road was closed following the crash for nearly four hours.
The pedestrian who was hit is a woman believed to be in her 30s and was either was either walking in or along the road, according to Lance Cpl. Jones.
Officials said the woman suffered serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.
Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or determined if speed was a factor.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.