SCHP: Woman suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run in Lexington Co.
Officials are looking into a hit and run that happened on Platt Springs Road early Monday morning. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 15, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 11:55 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Officials are looking into a hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning on Platt Springs Road.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at about 5 a.m. on Platt Springs Road near McCartha Road. The road was closed following the crash for nearly four hours.

The pedestrian who was hit is a woman believed to be in her 30s and was either was either walking in or along the road, according to Lance Cpl. Jones.

Officials said the woman suffered serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or determined if speed was a factor.

