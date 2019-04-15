RCSD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
At 12 p.m. on April 13th, Richland County deputies were dispatched to a house on Red Winds Court to serve an S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice pick-up order for a probation violation.
RCSD had been searching for the teen for more than a week before receiving a tip about his whereabouts.
As deputies approached the house the teen, who had been sitting on the front porch, fired two shots in their direction.
The teen then ran inside the residence and out the back door into the woods.
Two other juveniles that were inside the home were detained and later released. K9 deputies began a search in the woods but were unsuccessful.
On Sunday, Apr. 14th, at 11:30 a.m., the teen was found in the wood line in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard and taken into custody.
The juvenile is also facing additional charges of larceny for an incident that occurred on March 26th.
For his connection to an incident that took place on April 11th, he faces charges of use of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a handgun by minor, malicious injury to personal property and two counts of attempted murder.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.