Public viewing for former Gov. Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings Monday at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Hundreds are expected to pay their respects to former South Carolina governor and senator, Ernest “Fritz” Hollings.
There will be a public viewing at the State House Monday.
The body of the late Hollings is expected to arrive at the State House at 10 a.m. Monday and the viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. This is happening until 5 p.m., and as long as you are in line by 5, you’ll be allowed in.
The former senator and governor will be remembered as a political powerhouse for South Carolina. The Citadel graduate served in World War II before serving in the House of Representatives and eventually becoming lieutenant governor. He would later serve as the governor of South Carolina, and then served six terms in the U.S. Senate.
On Monday, anyone is welcome to visit the State House for the viewing of the body, which is on its way to the State House from the James A. McAlister Funeral Home in Charleston after a visitation this weekend. That was the first of “Three Days of Mourning” planned for Hollings. Those in attendance had only pleasant things to say about Hollings’ impact on the Palmetto State.
Visitors said they are "very proud of him and what he’s done for SC,” and that “he’s a very kind genuine man who cares about people.”
Another woman said we, as a state, were “extremely fortunate to have had him as our governor, senator for this many years. He was larger than life. They don’t make them like that any longer we are lucky to have had him”
“In the history of South Carolina, I don’t know that there’s been a more effective leader who has done more for South Carolina than Fritz Hollings,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “Just an amazing man.”
Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement earlier this month that “one of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more.”
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking that people line up along the northeast visitor’s entrance. Also, there will be no pictures or videos allowed once you’re inside.
Parking is available at the Park Street and Lady Street garages and there will also be metered parking available on Assembly and Sumter Streets.
Everyone will be required to go through security, so the SCDPS is also asking that you leave all backpacks and electronics inside your vehicles.
Hollings died at the age of 97. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the Citadel.
