One person dead, one injured in shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (Orangeburg Times and Democrat) - A 20-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in Orangeburg. Another person was injured.
Officers received multiple calls about fireworks or shots at 2:15 a.m., according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.
They responded to a private residence on Summers Avenue where there had been a house party underway.
Officers arrived to find a crowd of people and a victim on the ground.
The male victim later died. A 21-year-old female was taken to the hospital.
Claflin University announced Sunday a student was injured in the shooting incident.
“One of our Claflin students was wounded, taken to the hospital, treated and released,” Assistant Vice President for Communications and Marketing George Johnson Jr. said.
Cordon said the incident is still under investigation. No suspect is in custody.
The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.
