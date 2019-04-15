OCSO searching for missing 38-year-old man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing last week.
Aaron Royal, 38, was last seen in the Belleville Road area.
Royal is described as a white male, 5-6' and 170 pounds.
He was last seen walking away from his residence wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has information on Royal's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers
by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
