OCSO searching for missing 38-year-old man
By Jazmine Greene | April 15, 2019 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 6:28 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing last week.

Aaron Royal, 38, was last seen in the Belleville Road area.

Aaron Royal (Source: OCSO)
Royal is described as a white male, 5-6' and 170 pounds.

He was last seen walking away from his residence wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Royal's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers

by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

