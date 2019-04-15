Famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire

(Gray News) - Emergency services say the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire.
Social media images and video captured the fire and smoke at the structure on Monday.
The roof surrounded by scaffolding is on fire near the highest steeple. Smoke can be seen for miles around Paris.
Just last week, the 16 copper statues that represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for restoration.
Located on a small island in the middle of the River Seine in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame is more than 800 years old.
About 50,000 tourists on average pass through Notre Dame each day during the summer season.
According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.
The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.
