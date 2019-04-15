Motor Supply Co. named one of 2019’s best restaurants by Southern Living magazine

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia has a winner on their hands! Motor Supply Co. Bistro in the Vista has been named the fifth best restaurant of 2019 by Southern Living’s readers choice awards.
Now celebrating its 30-year anniversary, Motor Supply is known for its wines, artisan cocktails, relaxed atmosphere and chef-driven menu of sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine. Led by executive chef Wes Fulmer, the restaurant is “humbled and honored by the award,” Fulmer said in an interview with WIS. In their press release, Fulmer went on to say, “our focus always has been on using sustainable foods, and we continue to strive for excellence while showcasing the best ingredients our region has to offer. To be recognized in this way is enormous. We have a great team here, and they work so hard. It’s a victory for all of us.”
Motor Supply is the only Columbia restaurant to be honored, along with two other South Carolina restaurants, Husk and Hominy Grill, both in Charleston.
The prestigious reader’s choice award is in its third year of recognizing the South’s Best hot spots. Southern Living readers took the survey over a one-month period at the end of 2018, with winners announced early 2019. Other categories of the reader-selected awards include the South’s Best cities, hotels, BBQ joints and more.
