Motor Supply Co. named one of 2019’s best restaurants by Southern Living magazine

Now celebrating its 30-year anniversary, Motor Supply is known for its wines, artisan cocktails, relaxed atmosphere and chef-driven menu of sustainable, farm-to-table cuisine. Led by executive chef Wes Fulmer, the restaurant is “humbled and honored by the award,” Fulmer said in an interview with WIS. In their press release, Fulmer went on to say, “our focus always has been on using sustainable foods, and we continue to strive for excellence while showcasing the best ingredients our region has to offer. To be recognized in this way is enormous. We have a great team here, and they work so hard. It’s a victory for all of us.”