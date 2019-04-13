Marine arrested for shooting, killing another Marine on base in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after a MAG-31 Marine was shot and killed on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, SC on Friday.
The shooting occurred at the barracks on base at 9:30 p.m. on Friday according to Second Lt. Kevin L. Buss.
The Marine that was killed has been identified as 21-year-old Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford. The suspect in custody is 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, according to Lt. Buss.
Lt. Buss says both were Aircraft Ordnance Technicians with VMFAT-501.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is currently investigating.
