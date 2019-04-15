Lexington County ranks 3rd in 2018 pedestrian deaths, residents not surprised

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A woman is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington County.
Troopers say crash, happened at 5 a.m. Monday on Platt Springs Road near Clermont Lakes Drive and the driver took off from the scene.
In 2018, Lexington County ranked 3rd in the state last year for pedestrian deaths, while this woman hit on Platt Springs Road did not die, we spoke with folks around who say they are not surprised this happened.
The speed limit says 45, but residents like Chicken George, says the drivers on Platt Springs Road, need to pump the brakes.
“Too many accidents on this road, but people go 65, or better. There are people that want to pass you and take chances with their life as well as yours,” Chicken George said.
Those we talked to are concerned, about the number of accidents, injuries and deaths happening in their county, 2018 put Lexington County at 11 preliminary pedestrian deaths, behind Charleston County (23) and Horry County (16).
So far in 2019, South Carolina has seen more pedestrian deaths at 44 than this time last year at 41.
Kristen Harmon who lives near Platt Springs and Clermont Lakes says she is not comfortable with the safety of the road.
“People walk down the road all the time, it’s dangerous. I wouldn’t want to walk, or do anything on the side of this road,” Harmon said.
Highway patrol officials say they have added troopers to Lexington County this year in response to those high traffic deaths.
As far as adding sidewalks to this area, another possible solution, DOT officials say don’t believe plans are in place to do that to this area, but there are a lot of factors that go into that like funding, geometry, and studies.
If you know anything about the hit and run that injured the pedestrian on Platt Springs Road near Clermont Lakes Drive, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888 CRIME-SC.
