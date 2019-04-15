First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Springtime Weather

Awesome Springtime Forecast
A strong cold front has pushed through the Midlands and has taken all the severe weather with it! High pressure move in for an extended stay!
Look for Carolina Sunshine the next few days. Breezy and rather cool today and chilly tonight as we’ll see Highs in the lower 70s and Lows in the upper 40s. Warming trend start Tuesday with Highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s by Thursday.
The next chance of rain comes by Friday with our next system. Turning cooler once again next weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunny and seasonable temperatures the next few days
- Warm and a bit more humid by Thursday
- Rain/Storms return by Friday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs Lower 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows Middle 40s
Tuesday: Sunny! Wonderful! Highs Upper 70s
