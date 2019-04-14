Missing 13-year-old found safe in north Charlotte

Missing 13-year-old found safe in north Charlotte
Mariah Sivick
April 14, 2019 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 1:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Sunday morning, family and friends of a missing teenager who was last seen Saturday evening were relieved to find her after she returned home around 11:00 a.m.

Mariah Sivick had left her house around 4:00 p.m. to walk to Highland Creek Park. She was seen walking along the Christenbury Parkway en route to that area wearing jean shorts, a navy fleece and a teal backpack. Sivick also reportedly took the dress seen in her picture with her on the walk.

Family had reported Sivick missing at around 6:30 p.m.

