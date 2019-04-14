23 people on disabled boat rescued by Coast Guard, Carnival Fantasy

The Eighth Coast Guard District Command Center in New Orleans and Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center in Miami received a report at 1:15 a.m. from a Cuban national who said his brother and 22 other people were adrift aboard a disabled sports fisher. It was reported that 22 Cuban nationals had started a voyage from Cuba to Mexico on a wooden boat when it lost power, setting them adrift for three days. They were spotted by a Cuban-Mexican citizen, who took all 22 aboard his sports fisher. When that boat’s engine failed, the 23 people became adrift for three more days.