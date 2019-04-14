Lexington man armed with shotgun barricaded himself after domestic dispute, deputies say

Lexington man armed with shotgun barricaded himself after domestic dispute, deputies say
James William Level, of Lexington. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 12:31 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night with a man armed with a shotgun who barricaded himself inside a home after a domestic dispute.

Deputies say the incident happened on Mooring Lane, off of Beechcreek Road near Old Chapin Road when deputies tried to detain the man, identified as 61-year-old James William Level, of Lexington. Witnesses told deputies that Level allegedly assaulted a woman inside the house. No one was struck during the exchange of gunfire inside the home, deputies said.

James William Level, of Lexington. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
James William Level, of Lexington. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

The man was taken by EMS for medical treatment. He’s charged with pointing a firearm at a person and second-degree assault and battery. He’s currently detained at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night with a man who barricaded himself inside a home after a domestic dispute. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night with a man who barricaded himself inside a home after a domestic dispute. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon has requested SLED take the lead on the shooting investigation, as is standard procedure when his deputies are involved in a shooting.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.