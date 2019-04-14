Lexington man armed with shotgun barricaded himself after domestic dispute, deputies say

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night with a man armed with a shotgun who barricaded himself inside a home after a domestic dispute.
Deputies say the incident happened on Mooring Lane, off of Beechcreek Road near Old Chapin Road when deputies tried to detain the man, identified as 61-year-old James William Level, of Lexington. Witnesses told deputies that Level allegedly assaulted a woman inside the house. No one was struck during the exchange of gunfire inside the home, deputies said.
The man was taken by EMS for medical treatment. He’s charged with pointing a firearm at a person and second-degree assault and battery. He’s currently detained at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon has requested SLED take the lead on the shooting investigation, as is standard procedure when his deputies are involved in a shooting.
