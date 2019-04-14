First Alert Forecast: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Sunday

First Alert Sunday for Strong to Severe Storms
Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures Early Next Week
A strong cold front is on the move toward the state. Widespread severe thunderstorms have pounded areas to our West Saturday night. Ahead of the front we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Some storms will be strong/severe . Damaging winds, Tornadoes, Hail and brief Heavy rain can be expected in some storms. The main time line would be from 2P-8P.
A few showers around Sunday morning…we’ll see a bit of a lull midday, then more storms by afternoon.
Look for sunny, cooler and drier conditions early next week as it will be a super looking set of days ahead.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Sunday for a few strong to severe thunderstorms early afternoon through evening. Damaging Winds, Tornadoes, Hail and Heavy rain is possible.
- Drier and cooler early next week
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy, warm. Lows middle 60s
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 80%
Monday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.