2 East Carolina students among 3 killed in S Carolina wreck

We are deeply saddened this morning to share news of the loss of members of our ECU family. Please keep the families and friends of these students in your thoughts. https://t.co/7I2MFROTlS



Crisis counseling services

📍 @ECUCounseling, Umstead Hall

📞 252-328-6661, option 2 pic.twitter.com/EZW6le3kqO