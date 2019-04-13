1-year-old Cleveland boy missing over a week, father may be taking him to Georgia

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are searching for 1-year-old Xavier Dumas, who hasn’t been seen since attending a family event with his father, Edward Dumas, over a week ago.
The boy was reported missing by his mother, Dorothy Roberts, who has physical custody of him.
According to Roberts, they all attended a family barbecue on April 5. At some point she left Xavier in the custody of his father and returned home, expecting Dumas to bring the boy home after the event, but he never did.
Roberts said all attempts to reach Dumas have failed and that he had blocked her phone number and blocked her on various social media sites. She believes he may be on his way to Macon, Georgia, where he has family.
Dumas has legal custody of his daughter, Evelyn, who is Xavier’s older sister and likely with them.
Xavier Dumas was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweats, a t-shirt with “Small Fry” written on it and white Jordans.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Xavier Dumas is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.
