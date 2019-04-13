River Rocks Festival raises money to help protect Midlands waterways

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Saturday, the annual River Rocks festival kicked off in Columbia near Founder’s Park from noon until 8 p.m.
The event helps raise money for the two-person organization Congaree Riverkeeper, which is spear-headed by the Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler.
At the event, Stangler explained how the money raised Saturday will help the rivers and the environment.
"That money goes to fund all the work that we do, so everything from organizing cleanups to collecting water quality samples to taking polluters into court and holding them accountable," Stangler said.
There are activities for the kids, vendors, food and live music.
On their website, Congaree Riverkeeper is listed as: an organization that works to protect and improve water quality, wildlife habitat, and recreation on the Congaree, Lower Saluda, and Lower Broad Rivers through advocacy, education, and enforcement of environmental laws.
