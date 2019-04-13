Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision on Lake Murray Blvd. late Friday

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed following a vehicle collision on Lake Murray Boulevard and I-26 in Irmo late Friday.
James Robert Dukes, 41, of Irmo, was driving the motorcycle involved in the collision, which happened around 10 p.m. on Friday. Dukes was taken to the hospital by EMS where he died a short time later. The cause of death has been ruled as blunt trauma.
No other details have been given about this collision.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.
