Love, Peace and Hip Hop Festival sees big crowds in its last day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Love, Peace and Hip Hop Festival concluded with the World Famous Hip Hop family day on Saturday.
Hundreds piled onto Main and Laurel streets to enjoy the food, fun and live music.
Grammy Award-winning artist Big Daddy Kane was the headliner. Joining the hip-hop legend were icons Sugar Hill Gang and Furious Five.
Organizers say the festivities continue with an after party from 6 p.m. until midnight at Tapp’s Arts Center and tickets are $10. Organizers also added that more than 16,000 people went to the annual multi-day festival in 2018.
