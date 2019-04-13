Hundreds of fans celebrate the 200th episode of ‘Live PD’ with RCSD deputies at the SC State fairgrounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Hundreds of fans and Richland County deputies celebrated the 200th episode of the A&E show Live PD at the State Fairgrounds Saturday evening.
As many know, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is the only department to be featured on the show since it started, which is why A&E chose them to host the event.
Sean “Sticks” Larkin along with A&E members and Richland County deputies took part in a question and answer session.
Fans who came from out of town, some even out of state, spoke about how they are big fans of RCSD.
“Richland County is our favorite," Kate Ballman, a Live PD fan originally from Ohio said. "We started watching about a year and half ago and they’ve been on the whole time and it’s been so much fun. Just keeping track and getting to know people, learning our favorite police officers and watching them do their thing it’s a real inspiration.”
Some of the stars of the show reflected on how they’ve seen the show grow and what it’s like to be a part of the team.
“It’s a onetime life opportunity, we can look at it when we’re 80 years old and just say wow you know one time I was actually on tv representing for our law enforcement and it’s a great experience,” Deputy Addy Perez said. “It’s been a great experience they’ve worked with us really well, they respect our boundaries you know it’s showing everyone what we do in everyday life. “
Deputy Addy Perez added that according to Sherriff Lott, they’re not getting off the show anytime soon.
“We started out about two years ago, over two years ago now, with one night, it was a Friday night with two hours, and then it slowly gained popularity and a couple months later we were three hours a night, two nights a week," Lt.. Danny Brown with RCSD said. "It’s kind of mind blowing when you think how quick it happened.”
