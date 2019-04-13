First Alert Forecast; Few Storms Today, Strong Storms Sunday

First Alert Sunday for Strong to Severe Storms
Unsettled pattern this weekend with periods of showers and thunderstorms with more widespread thunderstorms Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. Abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture is being pumped into the state. It will feel very summerlike today with Highs in the middle 80s with some sun in between scattered showers/storms. A few isolated storms may contain strong winds. Not looking for a big outbreak of severe weather today. Sunday…that changes!
First Alert Sunday: A strong cold front arrives by tomorrow night. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the state split into an Enhanced (Upstate), Slight (Midlands) and Marginal (Coast) Risk. Damaging winds, Hail, Heavy rain and a risk of Tornadoes are possible early afternoon through evening, another a line of showers and isolated storms will form as the front moves through itself early Monday morning. The best chance of severe weather would be from 2:00PM – 9:00PM Sunday.
Look for sunny, cooler and drier conditions early next week as it will be a super looking set of days ahead.
Weather Highlights:
- Unsettled today with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, very warm and humid
- First Alert Sunday for strong to severe thunderstorms early afternoon through evening. Damaging Winds, Tornadoes, Hail and Heavy rain is possible.
- Drier and cooler early next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms with gusty winds. Very warm and humid. Highs middle 80s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Cloudy, a few scattered showers. Lows middle 60s. Rain chance 40%
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms likely with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 80%
Monday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs lower 70s
