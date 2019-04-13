Dogs walk through Saluda Shoals to raise funds for homeless pets

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Dog lovers and our furry friends took to Saluda Shoals Park in Lexington County for the “Bark to the Park Walk for Homeless Pets.”
The event, composed of a walk and the after-party raises funds that go to Pawmetto Lifeline that will help them rescue dogs and cats that would otherwise be euthanized. It also allows the organization to work to place pets in permanent homes.
“When we first started in 1999 there were 26,000 homeless pets and over 90 percent that were euthanized. Now there are less than 11,000 and we have about a 32 percent euthanasia rate in our community and I expect this year it’s going to be less than 15 percent which is just amazing,” Denise Wilkinson, CEO of Pawmetto Lifeline said.
The day started with a 1.7-mile fun walk for the humans and dogs and also included live music, pet contests, and craft beer and wine.
Pawmetto Lifeline officials say they are a 501(c)3 not-for-profit animal rescue organization.
Part of their mission they add is a plan to end the pet population in the Midlands. They say they plan to reach their goals in a number of ways including education, legislation, spay/neuter programs, and responsible pet adoptions.
