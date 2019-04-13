85 bags of litter picked up from Midlands roadways during Roadway Clean-Up Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Many woke up early Saturday morning to roll up their sleeves and to beautify our roadways.
WIS teamed with the YMCA and PalmettoPride for a Roadway Clean-Up Day to tidy up our roadways from litter and debris. More than 50 people participated in Saturday’s clean-up across multiple locations in Columbia, Lexington, and Irmo.
Bill Price, the Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Columbia said the reasoning behind the event is part of community service, and to set a good example.
“We need to have a renewed sense of pride in our environment and the cities where we live and the communities where we live and for it to transcend down to our young people so they grow up with a set of values to keep our highways clean and be good stewards for the environment,” Price said. “What kind of tone are we setting for visitors coming into the Midlands? We want them to feel this is a welcoming, clean place to live and grow and play and we’ve got to put our best foot forward to do that and once again, most importantly, to set an example for the next generation.
Price says 85 bags of trash in total were collected, which comes out to 1,275 pounds of trash.
“First it’s like wow we had to pick all this up, but then you take a step back from the bags and you look at the areas that are clean, you look at the roadways that are clean, the boat landings, wherever you’re cleaning and you just think wow,” Mallory Coffey, with Keep South Carolina Beautiful Director at PalmettoPride said. “We did this. We cleaned our community, we gave something back immediately, and now people can come out here and have a great time or walk to work, or walk to dinner or just be in the community and feel safe and happy because it’s a beautiful place to live.”
Price says SCDOT will be picking up the filled trash bags next week. He said he’s also is looking forward to having another community clean up events in the future.
