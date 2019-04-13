85 bags of litter picked up from Midlands roadways during Roadway Clean-Up Day

“We need to have a renewed sense of pride in our environment and the cities where we live and the communities where we live and for it to transcend down to our young people so they grow up with a set of values to keep our highways clean and be good stewards for the environment,” Price said. “What kind of tone are we setting for visitors coming into the Midlands? We want them to feel this is a welcoming, clean place to live and grow and play and we’ve got to put our best foot forward to do that and once again, most importantly, to set an example for the next generation.