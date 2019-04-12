65-year-old man in jail following attack on his caregiver

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A 65-year-old man is in jail following the assault of his caregiver Thursday afternoon.
Tyrone Prince has been charged with attempted murder.
At 5 p.m. police responded to a 911 call reporting an attack at the Shiloh-Randolph Manor, an assisted living facility.
Upon arrival officers found an injured 29-year-old woman hired as a caregiver and detained Prince.
The caregiver was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is expected to be released.
Prince is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.
Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.
