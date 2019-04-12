Sumter PD busts 6 following months-long drug-related operation

Six people were arrested on Wednesday concluding a months-long investigation of illegal activity in Sumter. (Photos courtesy of Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 12, 2019 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 7:41 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Police arrested three men and three women on Wednesday following an investigation that spanned several months and focused on illegal activity at a home in Sumter.

Officers were able to obtain a warrant and search the home located on the 100 block of Palmetto Street. During their search of the home, officers found more than 20 grams of cocaine and a stolen gun.

Each person was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute within a half mile of a school, and possession of a stolen weapon. The following people were charged:

  • Charles Michael Bradley, 63
  • Angela Davis Debrum, 45
  • Andrea Teresa Golden, 51
  • Ruben O’Neal Perry, 56
  • Rachell Francia Randolph, 42
  • Juan Chavis Tindal, 41

All of the suspects are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

