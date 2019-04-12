Sumter PD busts 6 following months-long drug-related operation

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Police arrested three men and three women on Wednesday following an investigation that spanned several months and focused on illegal activity at a home in Sumter.
Officers were able to obtain a warrant and search the home located on the 100 block of Palmetto Street. During their search of the home, officers found more than 20 grams of cocaine and a stolen gun.
Each person was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute within a half mile of a school, and possession of a stolen weapon. The following people were charged:
- Charles Michael Bradley, 63
- Angela Davis Debrum, 45
- Andrea Teresa Golden, 51
- Ruben O’Neal Perry, 56
- Rachell Francia Randolph, 42
- Juan Chavis Tindal, 41
All of the suspects are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.