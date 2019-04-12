Riverbanks Zoo & Garden nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo & Garden could come away with a very prestigious award, but they’ll need your help in order to do it.
Riverbanks is one of 20 nominees selected by travel experts in this year’s USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Zoo.
As of 10 a.m., Riverbanks sits at No. 8 behind the Dallas Zoo and just ahead of the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is at the top of the list while the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is currently in second.
Voters are allowed to pick their favorite choice once per day. The poll ends on April 22 at noon.
Officials will announce the winning zoos on May 3. To vote, visit this link.
