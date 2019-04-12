Residents keep hope, get help nearly a week after fire destroys apartment building

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nearly a week ago, a fire ripped through a building at the Harbison Gardens Apartment Complex, leaving 38 families homeless.
Investigators say the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
They say it took 12 crews to put out the flames, and about 18 people were inside the building at the time.
Some residents tell WIS they lost just about everything to fire and smoke, but what’s been getting them through these past few days is knowing their loved ones are safe.
“Even if I had to go in and knock doors down to get out, I was going to make sure my children were out of that house,” Miguel Flores, a resident said. “I’ve been burned before. I’ve had a second-degree burn so I know how it feels when someone gets burned, I’ve been in the burn center and I refuse for my children to go through [that],” he said.
Flores also says he and his three boys were inside during the scary moments when flames engulfed their apartment building.
“It happened real quick. Everybody on top lost everything.” Flores said.
Flores lived on the bottom floor of the building, so he was able to salvage a couple of boxes worth of items.
“Even though some of those are memories I made with my children and my family, but those are all material things, and the most important things were my children’s life and to bring them out,” Flores said.
New Beulah on Piney Grove Road is accepting gently used items like clothes and shoes for the people displaced by the fire.
Waymond Bell, the pastor New Beulah Church said, “We gotta do something, and even with the grownups, now you have to take care of your children, get them to school, you have to figure out how you’re going to do your everyday living without having your normal arrangements.”
Residents tell WIS with the support from the community, and a little bit of hope is enough to get them through the difficult day.
“I always believe that God has a plan for us, and everything will work out for the best,” Flores said.
If you’d like to help, you can drop off clothes, food, and hygiene items at The New Beulah church from 5 to 8 until Sunday.
Bell says they’ve collected about 20 boxes worth of clothes, but are still in need of men’s clothes.
The plan is to distribute what they collected to residents Monday evening.
Regarding other residents displaced at the property, WIS reached out to management at the apartment complex to ask about the long term plan for the other residents, and who is held responsible for securing permanent housing, however, we have not heard back at this time.
