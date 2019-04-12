Officials announce addition of 100 jobs at electronics plant in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - Element Electronics has added 100 new jobs at its Winnsboro facility, officials announced on Friday.
The announcement comes about eight months after the company cut 126 jobs at the facility.
“From last summer, our biggest problem was the trade war issue and trying to stay open,” said Element Electronics CEO Michael O’Shaugnessy. “Now, our biggest issue is how are we going to produce all of the orders that have been forecasted to us by our customers becauise the orders are coming in like a tsunami.”
The layoffs, according to the company, were “a result of the new tariffs that were recently and unexpectedly imposed on many good imported from China, including key television components used in our assembly operations in Winnsboro.”
“Last summer because of the trade war situation -- which is something I believe is very good for our country long term-- but the result of it last summer is that we found ourselves in a pretty unique situation where the trade war could have materially hurt us or put us out of business,” said O’Shaughnessy, “and that’s yesterday’s news because with our family and all of the people in this room…we went to work on solving that and we were successful in doing that.”
Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Ralph Norman were each on hand for the event.
