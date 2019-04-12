Media and community members get tour of Richland County Coroner’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This afternoon media and community members got an inside look at what the day-to-day for teams out at the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
We were able to get an inside look at how the coroner’s office has to strike the balance of being medical and focusing on the science, while also bringing a great deal of compassion dealing with the families who that have to bring the worst news to.
A tour of the facilities over at the coroner’s office where they have records that date back at least about 100 years. One woman visiting with her neighbors said she was blown away by the work that the coroner’s office is doing.
“I had no idea that the coroner’s office did as much as they do,” said Sidelle Henderson who visiting the office. “To me, it’s fascinating if you can say this kind of business is fascinating. But they’re caring, they care.”
Coroner Gary Watts says he’s hoping to hold another media and community day for folks who are interested in the future.
