Man charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting at Laurens Co. hospital

CLINTON, SC (WIS) - Sled has announced charges against the man connected to an officer involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Kevin Boyce Patterson, 27, is facing attempted murder, kidnapping and pointing and presenting a firearm charges.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.
A confrontation took place in the hospital between the suspect and the Greenville Health Authority police officer. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer, who returned fire. Both the suspect and the officer suffered gunshot wounds.
The officer involved is no longer in the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound.
SLED is continuing their investigation of this incident.
This shooting, according to SLED, is the 16th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year. It is also the first involving a Greenville Health Authority police officer.
