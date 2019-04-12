First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Weekend Forecast. Severe Storms Possible Sunday

First Alert Sunday for Possible Strong to Severe Storms
Unsettled pattern takes shape today through Sunday. Abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture is being pumped into the state. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. We’ll still see some sunshine between the showers, warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
First Alert Sunday: A strong cold front arrives by Sunday. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the state split into an Enhanced (Upstate), Slight (Midlands) and Marginal (Coast) Risk. Damaging winds, Hail, Heavy rain and a risk of Tornadoes are possible early afternoon through late night. This is something we’ll be watching closely over the next 24 hours.
Look for cooler and drier conditions early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Unsettled pattern the next several days with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms
- Frist Alert Sunday for strong to severe thunderstorms
- Drier and cooler early next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers. Lows upper 50s. Rain chance 40%
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 40%
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storm could be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.