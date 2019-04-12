Estate of man who died at Allen Benedict Court seeks settlement from housing authority

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The family of a man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court apartments in January is seeking a $600,000 settlement from the Columbia Housing Authority.
The Roper estate sent an offer of judgment to the housing authority this week, requesting $600,000, the maximum cap under South Carolina tort law. The letter states the estate will “discharge any and all claims against the defendant arising out of the circumstances described in the plaintiff’s complaint.”
It comes more than two months after the original wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Richland County.
The lawsuit alleges the Columbia Housing Authority was negligent for failing to properly maintain Allen Benedict Court. It accuses the housing authority of failing to properly inspect appliances, install carbon monoxide detectors as well as failing to warn or evacuate residents as a result of the gas leaks.
Under state law, the housing authority has 20 days from when the letter was issued to accept the offer. The Roper estate can withdraw the offer prior to its acceptance by giving notice to the housing authority if it chooses to do so.
If the housing authority does not accept the offer, the case will likely to go trial. If the estate gets a verdict or determination at least as favorable as the offer, the letter states the estate will seek any additional administrative, filing or other court costs including attorney fees as well as 8 percent annual interest compounded.
The Columbia Housing Authority is also responding to several other lawsuits filed in the wake of the tragedy at Allen Benedict Court. In one case, former Executive Director Gilbert Walker and former board commissioner Bobby Gist are named personally. Both men have filed motions to have those suits dropped against them.
You can find complete coverage of the Allen Benedict Court timeline by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.