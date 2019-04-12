Deadline to file taxes is Monday, free help available Saturday

New numbers released this week are showing whether taxpayers have seen any major changes this year after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The nonpartisan, Tax Policy Center based in Washington D.C. is estimating that 80 percent of those who filed paid less even if they may not have noticed. Those earning $25,000 or less got an average tax cut of $60, and those earning between $49,000 - $86,000 got a tax break of around $900.