Deadline to file taxes is Monday, free help available Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Monday is the deadline to get your taxes filed and, even if you’ve put it off to the very last minute, experts say you should still make sure to file.
New numbers released this week are showing whether taxpayers have seen any major changes this year after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The nonpartisan, Tax Policy Center based in Washington D.C. is estimating that 80 percent of those who filed paid less even if they may not have noticed. Those earning $25,000 or less got an average tax cut of $60, and those earning between $49,000 - $86,000 got a tax break of around $900.
But tax experts explain this extra money may have been spread out in your paycheck throughout the year, leaving some with a smaller refund or nothing at all. Although IRS figures and anecdotal reports indicated that many early filers this year got smaller refunds, the current trend shows that this year’s average refund, as of the end of March, is only $20 less than last year.
A certified public accountant in Elgin, John Lane said many of his clients had this experience.
“A lot of our clients, their withholding was a little bit lower than normal, and so, they were surprised to owe a little bit of money,” Lane said. “Overall, taxes were down. Everybody paid less tax but they may have gotten their money during the year versus at the end of the year when they’re normally expected a refund. Some of their refunds were smaller.”
If you’re still needing to file, the Cooperative Ministry in Columbia is offering free tax assistance Saturday morning between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. That’s located at 3821 West Beltline Boulevard. Be sure to bring a picture ID and all of your payment statements in order to have your taxes filed.
Lane said not filing will lead to financial penalties, if you owe the IRS any money.
“File. If you don’t file, file an extension,” Lane said. “It’s five percent a month for failure to file a return, up to 25 percent on the balance that you owe. So, please file an extension if you haven’t filed and be sure to get your taxes in.”
