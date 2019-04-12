CPD: suspects wanted for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from Harbison area

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are searching for two armed robbery suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from the Harbison area.
On April 10th. surveillance video from the Jared on the 300 block of Harbison Boulevard captured the suspects during the robbery.
They were wearing blue jeans and dark jackets or hoodies. At least one is described as having dreadlocks.
Investigators believe the suspect left the crime scene in a white, jeep-like vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
CPD is encouraging anyone with information about this crime to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
