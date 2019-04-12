CPD identifies suspect in murder outside of San Jose restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police have announced a suspect in connection to the murder of a man outside of a San Jose restaurant on 5400 block of Forest Drive.
Officers are searching for Conrad Davin Anderson, 47. Once Anderson is arrested he will be charged with murder.
The warrant information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Anderson and the victim who’s been identified as Charles Crane, 35, were acquaintances and argued moments before the deadly incident that took place on April 5th.
Crane died as a result of blunt force injuries according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. He was found deceased outside of the San Jose restaurant.
Citizens with information about Anderson’s whereabouts or the incident are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
