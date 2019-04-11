‘Walk A Mile in Their Shoes’ event canceled due to threatening phone calls

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event at the South Carolina State House has been canceled because of threatening phone calls.
On Tuesday, April 9th, Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands received several phone calls threatening to harm their staff and organization to their 24-hour hotline.
Since the case is still unresolved STSM is choosing to cancel the walk due to safety concerns.
This would have been STSM's 10 year hosting the event.
Law enforcement is investigating.
