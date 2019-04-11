Three Lexington County suspects sentenced for string of armed robberies

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three suspects connected to a string of armed robberies that took place last June were sentenced this afternoon.
Devontre Cortell Jackson, 27, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Jason Rashad-Knight Timmons, 19, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
De’Avian Deanne Young, 18, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to officials, Jackson, Timmons, and Young committed several armed robberies from June 16th to June 27th of 2018.
The same shotgun, acquired by Jackson a month before the first robbery, was used in all of the robberies. He ensured officials that it was fully loaded each time.
Almost all of the robberies were captured on video surveillance.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, West Columbia Police Department, Cayce Department of Public Safety, and Springdale Police Department were involved in the investigation of these robberies.
