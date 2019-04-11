Three Lexington County suspects sentenced for string of armed robberies

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 11, 2019 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 5:52 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three suspects connected to a string of armed robberies that took place last June were sentenced this afternoon.

Devontre Cortell Jackson, 27, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Devontre Jackson (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
Jason Rashad-Knight Timmons, 19, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jason Timmons (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
De’Avian Deanne Young, 18, pled guilty to multiple counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

De'Avian Young (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
According to officials, Jackson, Timmons, and Young committed several armed robberies from June 16th to June 27th of 2018.

The same shotgun, acquired by Jackson a month before the first robbery, was used in all of the robberies. He ensured officials that it was fully loaded each time.

Almost all of the robberies were captured on video surveillance.

Surveillance video of Lexington County robberies

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, West Columbia Police Department, Cayce Department of Public Safety, and Springdale Police Department were involved in the investigation of these robberies.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.