SLED investigating officer-involved shooting Laurens Co. hospital shooting

CLINTON, SC (WIS) - WIS is learning more about a shooting involving a security officer that happened early Thursday morning at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the shooting happened around 2 a.m.
A confrontation took place in the hospital between the suspect and the officer. The suspect and the officer both exchanged fire and both suffered gunshot wounds as well.
At this point, the name of the suspect involved in the shooting has not been released. Also, the condition of the officer and the suspect following the shooting has not been announced.
Investigators with SLED are currently on the scene gathering more information.
