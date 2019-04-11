RCSD looks to ID pair of men who impersonated police officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a pair of men wanted for impersonating police officers.
The two men can be seen on surveillance footage knocking on a door and claiming to be from a “Special Bureau of Investigations.” They said they "just want to talk” to the residents, but neither man had a badge or a weapon displayed.
When no one answered, one of the men said they could “go get the team” and come back.
As they were leaving, one of the two men commented about kicking in the door. Both men eventually got into a blue vehicle and left.
If you have any information about who these two men are, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.