Public input sessions to be held today for Compassionate Care Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Senate Medical Affairs Committee will be holding two public input sessions on the Compassionate Care Act today.
The bill would allow medical cannibis to be prescribed to people with certain debilitating medical conditions such as cancer. The Compassionate Care Act did not meet the crossover deadline and will need a supermajority vote or a two-thirds vote to move to the other chamber this year.
The first session will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the second session will start at 2 p.m.Both buildings are being held in the Gressette Building located on Pendleton Street.
No sign-in sheet will be available at the time of the meetings.
Anyone wishing to speak must sign up through the statehouse website.
