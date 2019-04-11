COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - This coming Saturday, April 13, you can participate in the Promise Walk for Preeclampsia.
Preeclampsia is a high blood pressure condition some pregnant women will develop.
Most of the women and their babies will be just fine. But not all. One local mother who is part of the upcoming Promise Walk focuses on the future as she walks for what happened in the past.
Kim Smith of Irmo has so many blessings - her husband and their two adorable sons. What these little guys, three and five years of age, don’t realize yet is before they were ever born something happened to their mommy and daddy.
"As soon as I pulled up in the driveway I got this unbelievable pain in the upper right side of my belly,” says Kim. She was 5 1/2 months pregnant with their first child - a little girl.
"Didn't really have a lot of issues before that there was one blood pressure elevation maybe a week and a half before that."
Really, there were no warning signs until this episode of extreme pain. She told her husband they had to immediately get to the hospital.
Kim and Terrell went straight to Lexington Medical Center.
"As soon as I got there they knew what to do they rushed me to labor and delivery. But within an hour she was gone. Her heart stopped beating."
Lauren Kelly Smith - brought into the world March 12, 2012 - had died the night before in her mother's womb.
"To lose her in that very tragic, very quick way, was devastating."
Kim's blood pressure was well above 200/100. She was diagnosed with a severe form of preeclampsia - a serious complication of high blood pressure during pregnancy. It can be life-threatening.
"If I had stayed home I could've had a stroke and died. I literally had the potential that I would not have been here," says Kim.
Dr. Elizabeth Lambert of Carolina Women's Physicians is Kim's ObGyn.
She says, "You can't completely prevent preeclampsia even patients who have no history of high blood pressure or a family history of hypertension can develop preeclampsia."
A year after Kim and Terrell lost their baby girl, they started the local awareness walk for the Preeclampsia Foundation.
Kim says, "Knowledge is power and when you at least hear the word as a pregnant woman, you're going to go looking it up or you're going to ask questions to your provider and to at least be more aware of the signs and symptoms."
Doctors say having preeclampsia in one pregnancy can increase your risk of having it in a subsequent pregnancy. But not always.
"I've had patients who actually had very severe preeclampsia in early gestational age in one pregnancy and then do fine in the second pregnancy, but obviously they're watching much more closely in the second pregnancy to make sure that they're doing well,” says Dr. Lambert.
Kim was fine for her next two pregnancies. And Tyson and Cameron are healthy and happy - they're just waiting on the next baby brother soon to be born.
Kim did not have symptoms ahead of time. Not until it was too late. Common signs of the problem are headaches, rapid weight gain, abdominal pain, reduced urine, and dizziness.
The Promise Walk for Preeclampsia is this Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:00 at the Irmo Community Park at The Amphitheater. Besides a casual walk, you’ll enjoy food, music, and a Kid Zone - all to help educate about preeclampsia. Register at www.PromiseWalk.org/Columbia.
